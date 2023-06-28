Black Panther: Late Chadwick Boseman set to get posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hollywood is set to honor the late actor Chadwick Boseman with a posthumous star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame, three years after his untimely death at the age of 43 due to colon cancer.

Boseman, renowned for his portrayal of the superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) from 2016 to 2019, is among the distinguished group of celebrities who will be immortalized on the historic landmark in 2024.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Panel recently announced this prestigious recognition, which will also be bestowed upon other luminaries in the entertainment industry. The list of honorees includes Michelle Yeoh, Gal Gadot, Chris…