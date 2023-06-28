Ebonyi govt to establish mega drug distribution centre

Following the continuous abuse and misuse of drugs by some youths, Ebonyi State Government has made plans to establish a mega Drug Distribution Center in the State.

Governor Francis Nwifuru announced this while addressing members of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Ebonyi State Chapter who paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Tuesday.

According to Gov. Nwifuru, the centre when completed will further enhance access and delivery of quality drugs to Ebonyi Citizens in record time.

He then called on members of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, in the State to brace up in the fight against the infiltration of quacks in order to save Citizens from the consequences…