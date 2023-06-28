Embrace peaceful co-existence, show love, Oborevwori urges Muslims

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state has felicitated with Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, urging them to emulate the Prophet Mohammed by imbibing the ideals of sacrifice exemplified by the Holy Prophet.

In a Sallah message by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, the Governor said that Eid-el-Kabir was a season of love, peace, togetherness, and sacrifice.

He urged Nigerians to continue to embrace peaceful co-existence, and show love and care to one another irrespective of their religion or tribe.

He called on Muslims and indeed Nigerians to continue praying for the peace and progress of the nation.

He assured of a peaceful celebration in the state…