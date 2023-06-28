Fubara hosts Kumuyi after 6-day global crusade in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Tuesday, hosted the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi in Port Harcourt where he reiterated the commitment of his administration to partner with the Christian community to promote peace and development in the State.

Fubara expressed his appreciation for the role of the church in promoting the gospel of Christ globally.

He particularly commended Pastor Kumuyi for his works and interest in enhancing peace in Rivers State.

He further reaffirmed his position that Rivers State is a Christian State and will continue to uphold such Christian tenets and values by supporting the activities…