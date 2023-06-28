IBEDC calls for love, assures quality service

The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc has called on Nigerians to embrace the values of love and sacrifice which the Eid-el-Kabir celebration epitomises.

The Managing Director, Kingsley Achife, in a statement on Tuesday to felicitate Muslims and all Nigerians on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, said love and sacrifice are the fundamental pillars for the existence and progress of humanity.

Achife added that embodying the spirit of love is needed in fostering the continuous prosperity of Nigeria.

He also reiterated the commitment of IBEDC to providing good service delivery during the holidays and beyond.

Achife assured customers that the technical…