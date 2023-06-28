Kalu debunks Anti-Akpabio Lawmakers cabal

Former Abia State Governor and the Chief Whip of the ninth Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has dismissed a media report claiming a gang up by certain Senators against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

A national newspaper, (not Nigerian Tribune) had reported that the appointment of Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff for the office of Senate President, both from the southern part of the country has courted disaffection of Senators from the North.

The former Governor of Abia State was reacting to media reports that some unnamed 22 Senators of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were planning to leave the party for another opposition party because of the outcome of the…