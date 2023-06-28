MTN recognised as champion for workplace gender balance

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has been commended for its contributions towards fostering gender equality in the workplace.

This recognition was conferred at the Nigeria2Equal Gender Leader Awards in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Organised by the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) the Gender Leader Awards salute leading performers in the arena of gender equality.

MTN Nigeria emerged as the star performer of the evening, claiming the coveted Outstanding Gender Leader Award and establishing itself as the top-performing company across all categories.

The company also won Family-Friendly Workplace Excellence, Gender Equality Champion and Company…