Nasarawa senator, Onawo, tasks constituents

The senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District, Ogoshi Onawo, has called on the people of his constituency, particularly Muslims, to embrace the virtues of patience, tolerance, and sacrifice as essential for peaceful coexistence.

In an exclusive interview with the Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, shortly after attending Eid prayers, Onawo emphasized the need for people to embody the qualities of godliness, patience, perseverance, and tolerance demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim.

“We should imbibe the spirit of patience, godliness, perseverance, and tolerance displayed by Prophet Ibrahim, his son, and wife. They did not…