NDLEA rehabilitates 25 drug-dependent persons,

The Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Imo State Command, Mr Abubakar Wali, announced that the command has successfully rehabilitated 25 individuals who were dependent on drugs in the state between January and April 2023.

He made this known during a workshop on drug abuse management organized by the Agency, the Goodhope Flourish Foundation, and the Imo Ministry of Women Affairs as part of the activities commemorating the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Owerri.

Wali further stated that the Agency has provided training on drug abuse prevention and management to 78 teachers and 50 security personnel over the past year….