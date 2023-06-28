NSCDC deploys 767 personnel in Anambra

In preparation for a hitch-free Eid-El Kabir celebration, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Anambra State Command, has deployed adequate human and material resources to fortify security across the state before, during, and after the celebration.

As a result, Mr Edwin Osuala, the State Commandant, has ordered the deployment of 767 officers and men across the state to work in synergy with other security agencies and intensify the existing proactive, visible, and confidence-building policing strategies already in place.

Furthermore, Area Commanders, Divisional Officers, and heads of Operational Units have been instructed to deploy all operational resources at their…