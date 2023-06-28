Okowa didn’t misappropriate 13% derivation accrued to Delta communities — Group

Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil & Gas (HOSCON), Delta State chapter has said the immediate past governor of the State, Ifeanyi Okowa, did not divert or misappropriate the 13 per cent Derivation funds accruing to State.

He made this claim at a press conference held at Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area.

The group comprising Itsekiri, Ijaw, Urhobo, Ndokwa, and Ika ethnic nationalities at the conference, lauded Okowa for “judiciously managing the 13% Derivation Fund.”

Recall that last week, members of Oil and Gas Producing Communities of Delta State had stormed the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to demand the probe and…