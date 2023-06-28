Salah with tears – Tribune Online

ON May 29, Nigeria experienced peaceful transition of power from yet another administration to the other in the current Republic. The eight-year rule of President Muhammadu Buhari came to an end even as the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu officially kicked off. In the same vein, across the country, new governments were inaugurated at state level with copious promises of changes and reforms that would elevate Nigerians from their current pitiable position and give them a better quality of life. It may be too early in the day to assess the new administrations from federal to state levels, and that is not our focus. The fact, however, is that while awaiting the…