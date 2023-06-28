Why I was furious with Makinde before 2023 elections — Ladoja

Former Governor of Oyo, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, on Wednesday, gave reasons he was furious with the State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in the buildup to the last elections.

Addressing journalists at his Ibadan home after observing Eid prayers, Ladoja said he was disgusted at the governor’s lack of support for the senatorial and House of Representatives candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last elections such that the party lost the three senatorial seats and nine Reps seats.

Ladoja said his stance was that even if the governor was not supporting the presidential candidate of the PDP in the last election, he should not act such that the chances of his other…