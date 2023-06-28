Will Kwankwaso abandon NNPP platform for Government of National Unity?

The romance between a former governor of Kano State and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on February 25, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and the government of President Bola Tinubu has thickened lately. The belief is that the secret meetings before and after the election between them is the formation of an all-inclusive government at the centre. TAOFEEK LAWAL writes on some controversies trailing the talks between the two leading politicians.

In the run-up to the 2023 general election, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) was seen as a Third Force that could displace the two established parties: the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the…