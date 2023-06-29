150 arrested in violent protests over teenager’s death

During a second night of widespread protest following the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old driver by police on Tuesday during a traffic stop near Paris, at least 150 people have been detained throughout France.

Nahel M was shot at point-blank range as he drove off and crashed afterward.

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said the shooting of Nahel was “unforgivable”.

“Nothing justifies the death of a young person, I call for calm, for justice to be done”.

“I would like to express the feelings of the entire nation at what has happened and the death of young Nahel, and to tell his family of our solidarity and the nation’s affection.”

“We have a teenager…