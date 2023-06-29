Abiola Ajimobi: Enduring architect of modern Oyo

THE sad passing of former Oyo State governor and senator, Abiola Ajimobi, was difficult to accept. One of the state’s greatest politicians to have ever lived on earth passed away in the Pacesetter State three years ago. Ajimobi was not your regular Nigerian governor or politician. He was purposeful, focused, exposed, pragmatic, visionary, courageous, loyal, articulate, resourceful, energetic, and deliberate. Indee, only a strong and determined leader could have imagined the Brown-Roof State’s long-term sustainable growth plan and made it the envy of others. The grim reaper saw him at work, doing what he had always loved most—serving the people, party, state, and…