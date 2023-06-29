Buhari never told Tinubu not to probe officials of his administration — Spokesman

Immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, never requested his successor, President Bola Tinubu, not to investigate some officials of the former administration.

This is according to Garba Shehu, his former senior special assistant on media and publicity, who cited social media speculation that the matter was discussed by both leaders in their recent meeting in London, England.

In a statement made available to the media in Thursday, the former presidential spokesman described the report as fake news.

He said nobody but Tinubu and Buhari were in the room where they had a conversation and, therefore, it would have been impossible to report what they discussed.

The statement…