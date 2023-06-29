Day of Seafarers: Nigerian seafarers grapple with discrimination, rejection

The Day of the Seafarers celebration is a day set out globally to showcase the joy and happiness that comes with being a seafarer. In this report, TOLA ADENUBI highlights the challenges that come with being a Nigerian seafarer.

June 25 every year is a day set out by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to celebrate the human element of shipping, the seafarers. The IMO has carefully taken the theme, “MARPOL at 50 – Our commitment goes on” to mark this year’s Day of the Seafarers.

While the IMO’s theme this year is centered on the immediate environment of any seafarer while onboard vessels, the working environment Nigerian seafarers have been subjected to over…