Don’t turn Eid to battleground, Islamic leaders tell politicians

Islamic leaders in the South-West have asked politicians not to turn Eid prayer grounds or mosques into political battlegrounds.

The warning came on the heels of the clash between aides of the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, and an ex-spokesperson of the Senate, Dr Ajibola Basiru.

Basiru was said to have arrived before the commencement of Eid-el prayers at the prayer ground alongside some prominent Osogbo indigenes.

The governor who came later and was being ushered into the praying ground by Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo, and Delta, Dr Tunde Badmus, could not proceed to the front row following the disagreement between his aides and Bashiru’s aides.

The…