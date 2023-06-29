FG resolves NSITF, Trade Unions industrial crisis

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Daju Kachallom, has resolved the industrial dispute between the Management of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF); the domestic unit of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) and the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Employees (NUIBFIE).

The Permanent Secretary had in a letter dated Thursday, June 22, 2023, invited the parties to a conciliation meeting on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. While NUIBFIE complied with the directive, the ASSBIFI unit of the Fund in flagrant disregard, embarked on an industrial action on Monday, June 26, 2023,…