Gov Otu, wife celebrate with inmates at Calabar

In the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River visited the Correctional Centre Calabar, where he felicitated with the inmates of the Centre.

Otu, who was accompanied by his wife, Rev. Mrs Eyoawan Otu, said the visit to the Calabar Correctional Center was to identify with the inmates during the Sallah festivities and to encourage them not to give up hope.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the event was organised by Mrs. Otu, with the aim of giving the inmates a sense of belonging and sharing the love as exemplified by the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim.

Mrs. Otu said it was her own way of sharing love with the inmates and encouraging them that being…