Matawalle’s administration impoverished Zamfara, SSG alleges

The Zamfara State Government has embarked on some reforms to correct what it described as “four years of mismanagement of the state’s resources by the immediate past administration”.

Speaking at a press conference in Gusau on Tuesday, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Malam Abubakar Nakwada, said, “The purpose of this conference is to throw light on some of the activities of the immediate past administration of the former Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle, which greatly imperilled the state institutions, wreaked havoc on the state’s economy and rolled back some of the progress made since the creation of Zamfara State in 1996.”

The SSG announced the…