Nigerian financial bleeding must stop – Tinubu declares

President Bola Tinubu has insisted that there is an urgent need to stop the bleeding in the nation’s financial system through speedy actions, saying he decided not to participate in the arbitrage entrenched in the country’s commercial system in order to rescue the country from collapsing.

The president, who arrived at the Lagos House, Marina at about 3.40 pm on Thursday, after he visited Ogun State, gave this position in Lagos at a state banquet organised for him by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Tinubu said the country had no choice but to re-engineer the effectiveness of control and management of her resources in order to meet the obligation owed to her citizens.

“We…