No employer can ban workers from embarking on strike —NUT

LAGOS State chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Hassan Akintoye, has made it clear that no employer of labour, either in the public, private sector or anywhere globally has the legal right to ban workers under its employment from embarking on strike.

He said strikes remain potent tool and last resort for workers to press home their demands from their employers.

Akintoye shared this thought with the Nigerian Tribune on a sideline at the recent three-day Trade Union Leadership workshop organised by Lagos State chapter of the union for its executive committee members from the local government to the state level.

He explained that the only condition by which strike…