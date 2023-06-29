Ondo group demands NDDC committee chair in NASS

A socio-political group, Niger Delta Patriots (NDP) has appealed to the Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas to consider picking a person from Niger Delta region of Ondo State as the Chairman of the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This appeal was contained in a letter to the Speaker signed by the Coordinator and its Secretary, Dr Timi Doubra-Tom and Prince Adeola Mebawondun respectively, who lamented over the marginalisation of the Niger Delta areas on the appointment of the Chairman of the committee on NDDC.

According to the group, people with the knowledge of the mandate area have been denied the appointment noting that the…