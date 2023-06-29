Peter Obi doles out millions of naira to Muslims in Anambra

In bid to fulfill his promise of helping to renovate the Awka and Onitsha mosques and also to celebrate with the Anambra Muslim community in Onitsha on the auspicious occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate in the 2023 election has presented the former with cheques worth millions of naira to commence with the renovation projects.

It be recalled that during Obi’s visit to Awka and Onitsha Muslim communities in April, he promised to support them in renovating their places of worship, which was no longer in good condition.

He equally called on Nigerians to embrace peace, unity and brotherly love.

Obi gave the donation when…