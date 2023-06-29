Police parade suspected killers of Naval Officer in Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command paraded three suspects who were involved in the killing of Naval Sub-Lieutenant Samuel Ayomide Akingbohunmi.

The suspects confessed to using an iron rod to hit the naval officer in his testicles and head during an altercation.

The suspects were identified as Johnson Adeleke (20), Sambo Ayomide (20), and Shagari Francis (17). They explained that the deceased, who was attached to Navy Secondary School, Imeri, was killed in Idoani after a minor disagreement escalated.

One of the suspects, Ayomide Sambo, aged 20, provided details on how the young naval officer was killed. He explained that Akingbohunmi assaulted his friend, Johnson Adeleke, by…