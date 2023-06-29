Support Tinubu to succeed, Yobe District Head calls

The District Head of Tikau in Yobe State, Retired Colonel Muhammad Abdu, has praised the virtues of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s administration, particularly its efforts to steer Nigeria in the right direction.

Speaking with journalists in Kaduna on Thursday, the traditional ruler acknowledged that the current administration has made a good start and expressed hope that it would maintain its momentum.

Retired Colonel Abdu advised against allowing individuals of questionable character to have any influence in President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He described the president’s electoral success as a divine act, urging those challenging his victory to reconsider, as…