Tinubu arrives Ogun, meets Awujale, Alake

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, arrived Ogun, on a private visit to the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona and Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

He touched down at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu Ode, at exactly 10.17 am, in a presidential chopper 5N FG2, Nigeria Air Force.

Tinubu was received by the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, his deputy, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress APC, Aremo Olusegun Osoba.

He was in company of his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu and the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategies,…