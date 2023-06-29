With right waste management architecture, more people will leave Lagos for Ibadan —Fasuhanmi, Mottainai COO

Oluwaseun Fasuhanmi, the Chief Operating Officer of Mottainai Recycling Ltd, the Waste Management Company for Oyo State, in this interview with PAUL OMOROGBE, talks about the key roles that data, technology and the human factor play in waste management, and her company’s goal of implementing a waste management architecture in Oyo State.

What is Mottainai all about?

Mottainai is a tech-driven waste management company that focuses on integrating technology, data, and AI into sustainable waste management practices because we’re not talking about waste management in the old sense. We’re talking about resource recovery, circular waste management, and social inclusion,…