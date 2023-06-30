Anambra gets new Commissioner of Police

There were wild jubilations in parts of Anambra State on Friday following the announcement of CP Aderemi Olufemi Adeoye as the new Commissioner of Police for Anambra State.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that Adeoye had served in various capacities in the Anambra State Police Command.

Most people, including some police officers, described him as a superlative crime buster.

CP Adeoye’s appointment was disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Police Service Commission, Ikechukwu Ani.

According to him, the Commission also approved the appointments of seven other Commissioners of Police for different states in the country, while…