Despite experiencing harsh effects, Nigerian children know little about climate change

Young people living in Nigeria are among those most at risk of the impacts of climate change, threatening their health, education and protection.

According to a UNICEF report, Nigeria ranked second in terms of risks that climate change poses to children out of 163 countries in the world.

When Nigerian Tribune interacted with children in secondary schools in Life camp area and Kubwa of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja, a good number of them aged 11 to 16 seemed to be ignorant or lacked ideas of what climate change is or actions to mitigate it.

A male student of a secondary school in Jabi 1 Jabi District of Abuja, who is in Junior Secondary School class (JSS 2), said…