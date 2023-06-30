Enugu NUJ slams Police over harassment of its members

Rising from its June Congress held at the Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi NUJ Press Centre in Enugu, the Enugu State NUJ has slammed the Police over harassment of its members in the due discharge of their duties.

In a communique issued by the union’s newly elected Secretary, Dame Ifeoma Amuta, the NUJ extensively deliberated on matters that affect the union, members, and society and came up with the following resolutions, which included frowning at the spate of shutting out journalists at major events in the state.

They noted that every journalist is qualified to cover any public event or function anywhere and anytime in the state, especially when representing their medium. The State…