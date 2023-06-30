Gov Adeleke assures residents on subsidy palliatives

On Friday, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the Governor of Osun State, assured the residents of the state that his administration plans to launch palliatives to mitigate the impact of subsidy removal.

He made this statement during a stakeholders’ meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held at the party’s secretariat in Osogbo.

The governor emphasized his commitment to running a government that brings smiles to the faces of the people.

Governor Adeleke stated, “We (Osun Government) will soon introduce public transport buses. We are working on adjusted work hours and days. We want to make life easy and enjoyable for our people.”

He further assured party leaders and…