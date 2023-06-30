Gov Bala gifts Bauchi pilgrims 300 Riyals each, appreciates good conduct

Each of the Muslim Pilgrims from Bauchi state to the 2023 pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia has received the sum of 300 Saudi Riyadh as gift from the State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

The gift was announced on Thursday evening when the Governor visited the camp of the over 3000 pilgrims who participated in this year’s Hajj exercise.

The Governor during the visit to their Munna tent appreciated them for their good conduct throughout their stay in the holy land and commended them for respecting authorities both in Nigeria and in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He assured that his administration will not relent in supporting the state pilgrims welfare board in order to…