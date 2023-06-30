Nigerian Idol: Henry Savy evicted, remaining contestants receive standing ovation for breathtaking performances

The top five contestants from Season 8 of Nigerian Idol put on an electrifying performance on Sunday night that won over the judges and audience with standing ovation. The live show’s theme was ‘Show Stopper’.

Henry Savy, who received the fewest votes out of the 22 million cast during the final performances, had a different story as Ose Daniel, Goodness, Victory Gbakara, Precious Mac, and Quest took the stage to perform for the judges Obi Asika, Simi, and D’Banj.

The dancers who accompanied the contestants as they performed, each showcasing his or her talent to make it to the next edition in the show that will see the winner claiming over 100,000,000 (One Hundred…