Oyo to decouple Ministry of Information, Culture, Tourism

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has disclosed a plan to decouple the state Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.

Makinde, who gave these indications in his official newsletter, dated 29th June 2023, said that the Ministry of Information will now be headed by one commissioner, while another commissioner will head the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The decoupling, he said, would bring the number of Ministries in the state to 18 as against the 17 that existed during the first tenure.

He said the move is part of efforts to enhance the optimal performance of the existing ministries.

The governor equally maintained that his administration will focus on tourism as one of…