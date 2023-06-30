[PHOTOS] GWR: Meet Rocky, the Boxer dog with longest tongue record

With an astonishing 13.88 cm (5.46 in) tongue, Rocky, the 9-year-old male boxer from Illinois, USA, has broken the record for the longest tongue on a living dog.

According to Guiness World Records, his owners Brad and Crystal Williams said, “When we walk Rocky, we often get told how extremely long his tongue. We’re obviously used to it, but others are really surprised to see it.” 👅

Rocky’s tongue was measured by a vet, as he was sedated as part of a regularly scheduled dental procedure. 🐾