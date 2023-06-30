Stop misleading Nigerians on new varsity curriculum, NUC

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has responded to claims made by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that it is not within the commission’s mandate to develop or review curricula for Nigerian universities.

Dr Noel Biodum Saliu, the Deputy Executive Secretary (Academics), issued a statement on Friday in Abuja, urging ASUU to stop misleading Nigerians on such a vital issue.

Dr Saliu stated, “The attention of the National Universities Commission (NUC) has been drawn to the publication of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) with respect to its concerns over the Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards. The said publication contains some…