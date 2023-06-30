Students bemoan dirty water tanks in Danfodiyo varsity

Like many other students, Modangajia Muhammad believes getting water from taps at the law faculty of Usmanu Danfodiyo university, Sokoto, is no longer the safest.

Muhammad is a 400 level student of the faculty. According to him, the frustrating way the water tap dispenses had necessitated students checking if water gets into the tank at all, from the reservoir.

Their discovery was more than the faulty tap but the entire tank harbouring ‘life and death’, this reporter learnt.

Aside from the tank being cobwebbed, Muhammad explained how frustrating it could be, especially for Muslims students wanting to perform ablution for their daily prayers on campus, adding that despite…