Sustained opportunities now open for ex-Agitators in Niger Delta — Amnesty Office

Ex-Agitators from the Niger Delta region are now productively engaged with enormous windows of employment opportunities provided for them for the oil-rich region to thrive.

This information was revealed the Office of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) led by Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd),

Freston Akpor, Special Assistant, Media to the PAP Interim Administrator, who stated this, said this was from vocational training centres to opportunities in Federal Government agencies, and incentives for viable Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

Akpor added that the innovative ideas initiated by Ndiomu would guarantee the socio-economic sustainability of ex-agitators and…