Tinubu should appoint people who can take informed decisions —Fuad Adeyemi

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has been called upon to appoint as ministers, peoplewith the inclination to serve Nigerians conscientiously, who also have the capacity to take informed decisions.

The Imam of Al Habibiyah Islamic Centre, Abuja, Fuad Adeyemi, made this call on Wednesday in Abuja after performing the two-rakat prayer in commemoration of this year’s Eidal-Kabir.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, Imam Adeyemi said those who will be appointed as ministers should see the development as a call to duty to serve fellow Nigerians and make positive impacts on their lives.

He said: “We must thank Allah for the kind of leadership He has given us in this country. I see it as…