Tinubu will ensure equity, fairness, justice — APC chieftain

As the wait for President Bola Tinubu to announce his ministerial nominees continues, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress party (APC) in Ondo state, Chief Ronald Ogunleye has said Nigerians should be rest assured that the appointments will be in line with the principles of equity, justice and fair play.

As contained in a statement released on Friday, Ogunleye cautioned against the assessment of Tinubu based on appointments made thus far, noting that the process of making appointments was ongoing.

He noted that the appointments thus far typified putting round pegs in round holes, a trend to continue when ministerial appointments are announced.

Pointing to his knowledge…