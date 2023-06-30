Why we refused to fix federal roads in Edo – Philip Shaibu

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu on Friday explained that the state government was ready to repair deplorable federal roads across the state to prevent accidents and waste of time on the roads.

Shaibu, who made the disclosure in a phone-in pidgin English programme on ITV/Radio Benin, and monitored by Our Correspondent explained reasons why the state government refused to fix federal roads.

The deputy governor spoke following the ghastly accident that occurred on Thursday around the Ovia river bridge, along Benin-Lagos expressway which involved a Toyota Hiace 18 seater bus and a truck, where no fewer than 11 persons lost their lives.

According to Shaibu, the state…