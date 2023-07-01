10th Assembly to prioritise climate change — Kalu

The Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu on Saturday assured that the 10th Assembly will prioritise climate change issues in the Legislative agenda to be unveiled soon.

Kalu gave the assurance via a statement to commemorate 2023 International Day of Parliamentarism.

He said: “On this special day, I join all parliamentarians all over the world to mark this 2023 International Day of Parliamentarism.

“The International Day of Parliamentarism is celebrated every year on 30th June (the date in 1889 on which the International Parliamentary Union (IPU) was founded). The International Day of Parliamentarism was established in 2018 through a United Nations General Assembly Resolution…