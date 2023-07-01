CSO threatens to shut down MDAs over alleged corrupt

A Civil Society Organization (CSO) Transparency and Accountability Group (TAG) on Saturday accused Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of alleged corrupt practices.

In a statement signed by the President of TAG, Ayo Olorun, it said the unabated corruption perpetrated by heads of these organizations is unacceptable, and they must be brought to book by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to sanitize the system and also recover their loots in the interest of Nigerians.

TAG also noted that the nation’s public service demands holistic overhauling for restructuring and repositioning for greater service…