Enugu govt asked to revalidation, registration of cassava farmers

Enugu State Agricultural Development Programme, ENADEP, has been solicited to verify and register cassava farmers in the state.

Rising from the meeting between Programme Manager of ENADEP, Dr Ogbonna Onyeisi and the President of Enugu State Farmers Association Forum, ESFAF, Govanni Madubuaku; Chairman of Enugu State Cassava Farmers Association, ESCFA, Mr Romanus Eze.

ESFAF and ESCFA solicited ENADEP to lead the verification and registration of cassava farmers in Enugu State.

This request to ENADEP is in line with the directive from His Excellency the Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah who has declared Enugu State Government policy to make provision for cultivation of…