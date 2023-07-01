Feeling tired on waking me

Kindly let me know why I always feel tired on waking up every morning

Slim (by SMS)

Without proper sleep (around 7-9 hours for a healthy adult), the brain and body cannot be replenished. A sluggish mind plus a sluggish body equals a bad day. You can fix this by getting into the habit of going to bed and waking up at the same time every night, even on the weekends. Have a routine set for bedtime (e.g., shower, put on jammies, dim lights, read for 30 minutes, lights out.) Your poor sleeping habit can also be caused by Poor nutrition/Bad Diet. This problem can also be solved by eating a well-balanced, healthy diet made up of adequate amounts of carbohydrates, protein and…