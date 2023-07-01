FEMA, Foundation fete 160 vulnerable women

In the spirit of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, over 160 vulnerable women in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja, have received food items donated by the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the NEAR Foundation, a non-governmental organization.

During the donation, Dr Abbas Idriss, the Director General of FEMA, stated that the gesture aimed to ensure the participation of vulnerable individuals in the Sallah celebrations.

Representing the Director General, Engr. Abdul Rahman Mohammed, the Director of Relief and Rehabilitation at the Agency, appealed to the Muslim ummah to follow the example of the NEAR Foundation and extend support to the less…