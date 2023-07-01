FUNAAB emerges second best University in Nigeria, 26th in Africa

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), a second-generation university and a prominent institution in agricultural studies in Africa, has achieved an impressive feat in the 2023 inaugural Times Higher Education’s (THE) Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings.

FUNAAB secured second position among Nigeria’s 258 universities and ranked 26th in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The rankings assess the top universities in Sub-Saharan Africa based on various performance indicators encompassing five pillars: ‘access and fairness’, ‘Africa impact’, ‘teaching skills’, ‘student engagement’, and ‘resources and finance’.

The announcement of THE’s Sub-Saharan…